KFSR proudly presents a brand new program on Sunday mornings! It’s “Fresno State Service In Action” with Chris Fiorentino! Each week, ‘Service In Action’ features compelling stories of student, faculty, staff and community partners who help make Fresno State one of the nation’s leaders in learning through service. Join us …

KFSR Radio’s broadcast is streamed live online 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can easily listen through any device that can access the internet, worldwide! For your convenience, there are several ways to access the stream. Check out your options here, or feel free to call …